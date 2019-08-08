Woman sentenced for embezzling around $1 million from Texas Panhandle nonprofit

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The 47th District Attorney announced today a woman accused of embezzling about $1 million from an area nonprofit has paid back the money and is in jail.
District Attorney Randall Sims said Bonnie Kellogg pleaded guilty to two theft charges involving money taking from Window on a Wider World.
The organization provides art education to young people.
Kellogg is in the Potter County Detention Center for 30 days before beginning 10 years of probation.
She took the money from 2008 to 2019 to pay credit card bills.
Sims said he couldn’t provide a motive because she had access to other money.
