WATCH LIVE: East Texas Idol live auditions on East Texas Now

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - East Texans dreaming of making a career of music are lining up to audition for a spot onstage at East Texas Idol.
Watch here:
Judges will include Vivian Villapudua, a recent American Idol semifinalist, Charles Praytor, a music professor at TJC, musicals director and perfomer, and Billie Jo, who has appeared on American Idol, The Voice and Real Country.
Deadline to submit an audition online is August 11, 2019 at midnight. Visit the contests tab on KLTV.com to submit your poerformance. The top 15 chosen to perform from all auditions will perform on August 23, 2019 in front of the East Texas Idol judges.
The winner of that competition will be sent to American Idol auditions. Are you ready to give it your best shot? Click here.
