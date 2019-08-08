Texas Country Music Hall of Fame welcomes 2019 inductees with weekend-long celebration

CARTHAGE, Tx. (KSLA) - Three new performers will join the Texas Country Music Hall of Fame in a weekend long celebration.
Jeannie C. Riley singer of the classic ‘Harper Valley P.T.A”, Henderson native Claude Gray, and ‘Please Remember Me’ singer Rodney Crowell will be inducted on Saturday, August 10.
The series of events begins Thursday and wraps up Sunday, August 11. Here is a list of events:
- Free museum tours from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, August 9 and Saturday, August 10
- The Country Music Hayride Show at the Esquire Theater at 7 p.m. Thursday, August 8
- The John Ritter Tribute Showcase at 7 p.m. on Friday, August 9 at the Carthage Civic Center
- The Country Music Hayride Matinee at the Esquire Theater at 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 10
- 22nd Annual TCMHOF Induction Ceremony and Show at 6 p.m. on Saturday, August 10
- Gospel at the Hall concert at the Texas Country Music Hall of Fame from 9 to 10:30 a.m.
The musicians will be commemorated in the Texas Country Music Hall of Fame museum with displays among some of the Lone Star state’s biggest music legends. Displays include memorabilia from inductees’ careers from photos to records, wardrobe and concert posters.
“We just have a tremendous amount pride here in Texas and it shows in every room in this museum,” says Tommie Ritter Smith, President of the Texas Country Music Hall of Fame.
According to Smith many of country music’s biggest acts have ties to Texas.
“When I started the project, I identified 300 plus country music legends that were born in Texas. So, I thought well we can do this for a long time.”
For ticket pricing and a complete list of the Texas Country Music Hall of Fame inductees visit their website
