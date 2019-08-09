Spicy, cheesy migas by Chef David Wallace

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - If all you have on hand is eggs, cheese, and chips, then you have what it takes to prepare David Wallace’s easy, economical, fast and delicious dish. MIGAS is a traditional Mexican staple. Eat it for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. If you can scramble eggs, you can do this dish!
“Migas” translates to “crumbs.” Traditionally tortilla chips are used, usually corn. I prefer to use chili cheese corn chips. They don’t get soggy fast and they lend the “just right amount of seasoning” to the dish.
MIGAS
2 whole eggs per serving
1/2 cup grated cheddar cheese per serving
1/2 cup chili cheese flavored corn chips per serving
Beat your eggs nicely. In a large skillet, with melted butter, or oil, or oleo, or cooking spray, scramble your eggs using medium heat. Don't play with eggs too much. Be gentle! When eggs are mostly cooked, add chips and cheese. Turn mixture gently. You can cover mixture with a lid over the pan, but only for a minute. Just melt the cheese, then serve.
You can enhance the recipe. When heating the pan, saute some diced onions and bell peppers, then scramble the eggs. Also, you can serve avocado, sour cream, and salsa. If all you have are eggs, cheese, and chips, you have the basics for a quick and delicious meal.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.