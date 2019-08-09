Silver Alert issued for Canton man

CANTON, TEXAS (KLTV) - An active Silver Alert has been issued for a Canton man.
Officials are searching for Barney Richardson, 91, according to a tweet from Texas Alerts. The tweet was shared by the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Richardson is a white male with gray hair and blue eyes, who is about 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs about 172 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a white t-shirt.
Officials believe he may be traveling in a gold 2001 Ford Taurus with Texas license plate FCC2671.
A Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office official said Richardson left in his car while his wife was asleep.
He was last seen about 7 a.m. Friday at 393 Van Zandt County Road 4125 in Canton.
