Possible 5th infant botulism case awaiting confirmation by state health department

TYLER, TEXAS (KLTV) - The Northeast Texas Public Health District is awaiting confirmation from the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) about another possible case of infant botulism in East Texas.
According to NET Health Public Information Officer Terrence Ates, notification of the official lab results can span two to three weeks. Right now, the department is considering this a preliminary case. Ates said if confirmed by the state, this would be the 5th case of infant botulism in East Texas
In June, four cases of infant botulism were confirmed across East Texas. Two cases in Troup, one in Mineola, and one in Tyler. According to a follow-up investigation by the Northeast Texas Public Health District, the cases were in no way linked to each other. Officials confirm this most recent preliminary case has been reported in the Lindale area.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, bacteria that cause infant botulism can be found in dust and dirt, even after cleaning. Infants are more susceptible to complications because their digestive tracts are not developed enough to fight off the bacteria which then begins producing toxins.
Warning signs of infant botulism include constipation, decreased movement, poor feeding, and at times, a weak cry.
Botulism is not contagious, according to the CDC.
