Pet food now available in Longview Community Ministries’ food boxes

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - People sometimes go through hardships which can result in being unable to afford food for themselves or their family. There are programs out there that can help with that problem, but what about their pets?
We spoke with an employee of Longview’s Animal Care and Adoption Center who spearheaded a program that will help with that very issue.
Pets get hungry too, and according to Jackie Reynolds, community outreach coordinator with the Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center, when people can’t afford to eat, pets may end up with empty bowls.
“We have joined forces here at the Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center with Longview Community Ministries to do a dog and cat food bank,” Reynolds said.
And that can actually cut down on animals brought to the shelter.
“We wanted to be able to provide the nutrients and resources to these people so that they could keep their pets at home,” Reynolds said.
A lot of pet food donations had been rolling in lately.
“It became to the point where we had so much we needed to find an outlet for those donations,” Reynolds said.
She said the center is just not set up for storage or distribution.
“Since we’ve opened we’ve been a minimal resource. People could come in and if we had the food available we would absolutely hand it out to those in need, but we’re not in a spot where we can distribute it as organized as they are at Longview Community Ministries,” Reynolds stated.
The center is set up for the care of pets needing families, not really for keeping pets outside the shelter fed.
“And so it just was a natural progression to join forces with Longview Community Ministries. They feed about 3,600 families a month,” Reynolds explained.
And Doug Buck at Longview Community Ministries adds many of those in need have pets.
“We get probably 30 to 35 percent of our clientele that are picking up food boxes request either dog food or cat food,” Buck said.
So Longview’s Dollar General Distribution Center’s donations of damaged bags of pet food to the shelter really opened up a can of dog food.
“This actually enabled them to truly do a well-rounded food box,” Reynolds said
And the pet food isn’t spoiling. It’s really getting wolfed down.
The program has been going on for about a month. If you’d like to donate to the program contact the Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center or Longview Community Ministries.
