Multiple wrecks shutdown westbound lanes of I-30 between Mount Pleasant, Mount Vernon
By Stephanie Frazier | August 8, 2019 at 10:36 PM CDT - Updated August 8 at 10:46 PM

TITUS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - DPS is working multiple wrecks near the city of Winfield on Interstate 30 Thursday night.

The first crash occurred at 5:57 p.m., DPS reports. The interstate was shut down by DPS troopers at around 7 p.m.

The wrecks, as many as four of them, occurred between mile markers 153 and 156 in the westbound lanes of I-30. DPS says that westbound traffic is still at a standstill, as of 10:30 p.m. Witnesses say there are several 18-wheelers involved in the crashes. The roadway in the area is littered with a lot of debris from the loads the trucks were transporting, which is complicating the traffic situation.

The trailers of the 18-wheelers spilled their contents. (Source: Fernando Alvarez)
We are working to get more information on the wrecks. At this time, Texarkana DPS reports no fatalities.

