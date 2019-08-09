Multiple wrecks shutdown westbound lanes of I-30 between Mount Pleasant, Mount Vernon

TITUS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - DPS is working multiple wrecks near the city of Winfield on Interstate 30 Thursday night.
The first crash occurred at 5:57 p.m., DPS reports. The interstate was shut down by DPS troopers at around 7 p.m.
The wrecks, as many as four of them, occurred between mile markers 153 and 156 in the westbound lanes of I-30. DPS says that westbound traffic is still at a standstill, as of 10:30 p.m. Witnesses say there are several 18-wheelers involved in the crashes. The roadway in the area is littered with a lot of debris from the loads the trucks were transporting, which is complicating the traffic situation.
We are working to get more information on the wrecks. At this time, Texarkana DPS reports no fatalities.
