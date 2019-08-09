Multiple wrecks shutdown westbound lanes of I-30 between Mount Pleasant, Mount Vernon

The wrecks, as many as four of them, occurred between mile markers 153 and 156 in the westbound lanes of I-30. DPS says that westbound traffic is still at a standstill, as of 10:30 p.m. Witnesses say there are several 18-wheelers involved in the crashes. The roadway in the area is littered with a lot of debris from the loads the trucks were transporting, which is complicating the traffic situation.