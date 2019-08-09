Keke Coutee goes down with knee injury

GREEN BAY, WI (KTRE) - There was a lot of excitement for second-year player Keke Coutee. The season did not start well for the former Lufkin Panther in the preseason opener against Green Bay.
Coutee started the game muffing a punt that led to the first touchdown of the game for the Packers.
With 13 minutes left in the half, Coutee caught a 9 yard pass from quarterback Joe Webb but went down awkwardly and held his right knee. Medical officials carted Coutee off the field.
Both fans and Texans players were expecting a lot from Coutee this season. Last year in only six games, Coutee had 28 catches for 287 yards and a touchdown. He missed 11 games with two different hamstring injuries.
