Get a preview of Tyler Comic Con during Hit the Bricks downtown event

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Months before Comic Con invades Tyler, the City of Tyler will host fans of everything comic book related on the downtown Tyler square.
The city is hosting its Hit the Bricks event on Saturday, August 10. The event is described as a preview of the 2019 Tyler Comic Con.
Brett Mitchell, owner of Mitchell Studio, which hosts Tyler Comic Con, said it’s a great place for fans to cosplay or grab a bite to eat while looking at professional animated art.
“The City of Tyler got with me to be part of the Hit the Bricks in downtown, and when they did that I got with all my artists and vendors who were going to be at the Comic Con and see which ones wanted to set up," said Mitchell. "So, we’ve got 15 or 20 of them coming out to set up.”
Visitors can stop by Hit the Bricks any time between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday on the downtown Tyler square.
As for Tyler Comic Con, it comes to town November 2.
