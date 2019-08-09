Friday’s Weather: Heat Advisory continues. High 98

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Good morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Another warm, muggy start with temperatures near 80 degrees this morning. The heat advisory continues through the day today. Expect partly cloudy skies and light winds. Temperatures will reach the upper 90s this afternoon and will feel like 105-110 during the hottest part of the day. More of the same through the weekend with hot, humid conditions. Overnight lows will barely drop into the 70s and afternoon highs will soar into the upper 90s and get close to the triple digit mark both Saturday and Sunday. The very hot weather continues into early next week, but the high pressure begins to move out by midweek and could open the door for a chance of rain to return to the forecast for Wednesday and Thursday. Any chance for rain along with more clouds would keep our temperatures just a tiny bit cooler.