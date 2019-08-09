Friday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here’s a look at the weather where you live: Hot and partly to mostly sunny for your Friday forecast. A heat advisory is still in effect until 7PM this evening as highs today will range in the middle to upper 90s and heat indices will easily make it feel like 105-110 degrees. Isolated showers in southern Oklahoma just might make it south enough to bring some cooler temperatures and some extra cloud cover to a few areas near I-30, otherwise, East Texas is looking to stay dry as we head into the weekend. A fair mix of clouds and sunshine for your Saturday with a little more sunshine expected on Sunday. Muggy starts for your weekend as we wake up in the upper 70s and quickly heat back into the upper 90s during the afternoon. If we don’t see 100 degrees by Sunday, then Monday and Tuesday are our best bet to finally hit the triple digits this summer. Thankfully, scattered rain chances have been consistent for Wednesday and Thursday, which should keep the average highs for the middle part of next week only in the middle 90s.