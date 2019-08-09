East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Heat Advisories likely for the majority of East Texas through Early Next Week. Hot and humid today with partly cloudy skies... Over the next 4 days, through Tuesday, we are looking at no real change in the weather here in East Texas. As we head into Wednesday and Thursday, rain chances return to the forecast. Afternoon/evening showers and/or thundershowers are expected to occur as the dome of High Pressure moves back to the west a bit. Rain chances should be near 30% for both days before diminishing back to 20% by next Friday. Lows will likely remain in the upper 70s and highs in the upper 90s through Tuesday, then fall just a bit into the middle 70s/middle 90s. South to Southwesterly winds are expected through the period at 5-10 mph with a few gusts higher. Once again, stay cool and hydrate if you are going to head outside this weekend.