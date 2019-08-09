East Texas shoppers prepare for tax free weekend

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -The annual tax-free sale tradition is back again this weekend for parents looking to stock up on school supplies.
Thousands of shoppers are expected to take advantage of the savings as they stock up on school supplies, clothes, shoes and other items.
In addition to being tax free, many retailers are also luring in consumers with additional sales
For the next three days, the state does not collect sales tax on qualifying items such as school supplies, clothes and other certain accessories.
However, there are some exceptions. Each item must be under $100 to be eligible.
Experts say you do not have to be a student to take advantage of the tax-free savings.
Click here for a full list of tax-free qualifying clothing and footwear.
Binders, notebooks, pens, pencils, paper, and erasers are among the popular tax free school supplies.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.