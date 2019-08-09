East Texas Ag News: Tips on polling horns on beef cattle

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - When it comes to your beef cattle managing their horns is important for their welfare, and value.
And it’s also important for the animal’s handling and the handler’s safety.
Overton County Extension agents say the easiest way to manage horns is using polled genetics.
Polled genetics is the process where livestock have no horns but their species normally have horns, and the county extension agent adds that quality polled genetics can be found in all major beef brands, for example, using homozygous {homo-zye-gus} polled bulls in bostaurus cattle will result in a 100 percent polled calf crop even if the cows have horns.
If polled genetics isn’t an option, then stocker and feeder cattle with horns should be dehorned or tipped as early as possible with methods that don’t induce a lot of stress.
You can always stay connected to the latest, local Ag news. Just click over to ETXAgNews.com.