City of Marshall rescinds boil water notice

MARSHALL, Texas
From the City of Marshall: The City of Marshall has rescinded a Boil Water Notice to customers affected by a water main break that occurred on August 8 in the 1200 block of Sedberry St.
The city received a satisfactory test result from Ana-Lab in Kilgore this afternoon allowing the city to rescind the Boil Water Notice.
Customers who were affected by the water main break no longer need to boil their water prior to consumption.
If customers have questions, they may contact the Public Works Department at 903-935-4516.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.