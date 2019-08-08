WEBXTRA: Minor injuries reported in crash involving Longview police car

LONGVIEW, TEXAS (KLTV) - Minor injuries were reported in a wreck involving a Longview police car on Thursday.
The crash occurred at the intersection of East Minnie Jones Drive and Cherokee Street, just off of West Loop 281. According to Longview police, the police car was traveling on East Minnie Jones Drive and went to turn onto Cherokee Street, coming in contact with another vehicle.
Minor injuries were reported and no one was transported to the hospital from the scene.
The police officer was able to drive the unit away from the scene of the crash. He will go through Longview police’s standard procedures following a crash.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.