Tyler police: Brothers’ fight leads to shooting death of dog

TYLER, TEXAS (KLTV) - Tyler police have arrested a pair of brothers following an argument Wednesday night which resulted in the death of a pit bull.
Treyvion Mitchell, 18, is charged with cruelty to animals. Jeffery Rashad Mitchell, 28, is charged with disorderly conduct.
According to the police report, officers responded to a home in the 1200 block of Kennedy Road about 9 p.m. The report states Treyvion Mitchell thought his brother had been beating his dog. Treyvion Mitchell retaliated by shooting and killing Jeffery Mitchell’s pit bull dog with an AR-15.
The report states both brothers were irate and yelling at police, which resulted in the disorderly conduct charge against the older brother.
