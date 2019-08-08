Tyler police: Brothers’ fight leads to shooting death of dog

Tyler police: Brothers’ fight leads to shooting death of dog
By Jeff Awtrey | August 8, 2019 at 10:25 AM CDT - Updated August 8 at 10:25 AM

TYLER, TEXAS (KLTV) - Tyler police have arrested a pair of brothers following an argument Wednesday night which resulted in the death of a pit bull.

Treyvion Mitchell, 18, is charged with cruelty to animals. Jeffery Rashad Mitchell, 28, is charged with disorderly conduct.

According to the police report, officers responded to a home in the 1200 block of Kennedy Road about 9 p.m. The report states Treyvion Mitchell thought his brother had been beating his dog. Treyvion Mitchell retaliated by shooting and killing Jeffery Mitchell’s pit bull dog with an AR-15.

The report states both brothers were irate and yelling at police, which resulted in the disorderly conduct charge against the older brother.

