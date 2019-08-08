Tyler man charged with arson allegedly set trash can on fire, slashed tire

SMITH COUNTY, TEXAS (KLTV) - One person is in custody after setting a trash can on fire and violating a protective order.
Christopher Cemond Frater, 39, of Tyler, was arrested Wednesday by Smith County Sheriff’s Office deputies.
Frater was taken into custody after he visited a woman, allegedly became involved in an argument and set a small trash can on fire in a bedroom. The woman had a protective order against him, according to Larry Christian, SCSO public information officer.
The woman was able to extinguish the fire before it did any damage. Authorities say Frater then went outside and slashed one of the woman’s tires on her vehicle. A pocketknife was found on his person later.
Frater is charged with arson, violation of a protective order and criminal mischief. He has a prior charge of injury to a child, elderly, or disabled person with intent to cause bodily injury.
He remains in the Smith County Jail.
