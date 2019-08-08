Tyler businessman appointed to Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission

TYLER, TEXAS (KLTV) - A Tyler businessman has been appointed to the state’s Parks and Wildlife Commission.
James Abell is among four people who Texas Gov. Greg Abbott appointed to the commission.
Abell is president, CEO and co-owner of Maverick Well Service, LLC. He also serves as vice president of business development and is co-owner of Artesia EcoScience, LLC.
Abell formerly was a board member for the East Texas Oil Museum board and the Meadowbrook Country Club board. He graduated from Texas A&M University.
Abbott’s office announced the appointment Aug. 6.
Abell will serve with on the commission with Jeff Hildebrand, of Hilcorp Energy Company; Bobby Patton, of Texas Capitalization Resource Group, Inc.; and Anna Benavides Galo, of ANB Cattle Co.
