Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here’s a look at the weather where you live: A Heat Advisory is in effect from now until 7 PM Friday evening. Highs today will reach into the upper 90s once again and heat indices will likely climb into the 105-110 degree range. Any outdoor activity should be limited and everyone should drink plenty of water before heading outdoors. A calm 5-10 MPH south/southwest wind and partly to mostly sunny skies through the rest of the afternoon. A partly cloudy start to your Friday, with morning lows only cooling into the upper 70s before quickly warming back into the upper 90s in the afternoon. A fair mix of sunshine and clouds over the weekend but staying mostly dry with upper 70s for morning lows and upper 90s for afternoon highs. Monday and Tuesday are looking to be even hotter and very well may be the first time we see 100 degrees in East Texas this summer. Thankfully as we near the middle part of next week, isolated to scattered showers return to the forecast offering a brief relief to the heat.