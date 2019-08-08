Texans veterans expect breakout season for Lufkin’s Couttee

GREEN BAY, WI (KTRE) - It is his second season but Texans wide receiver Keke Coutee is preparing for his first-ever preseason game.
Couttee missed all four preseason games in 2018 with a hamstring injury. It was an injury that plagued his rookie season but he had plenty of flashy moments. Coutee spent the offseason getting his strength up and looks good now. His teammates are expecting a big year.
“I think Keke is one of the most improved players on this offense, just from seeing his development from going through injuries and all,” wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins said. “Playing the little time he did last year, he showed what he can do, but I think this year he stepped it up.”
Deshaun Watson, the man getting Keke the ball is excited about the possibilities.
“Keke has come a long way,” Watson said. "He was great last year. But he had the injury, so he couldn’t really build the experience that he wanted to. He’s come into this camp and been able to read defenses. Exactly what the offense has been wanting him to do, and he’s been a factor for sure. He is a lot faster and will definitely help this team win a lot of games.
The Texans play the Packers Thursday night in their first preseason game of the season.
