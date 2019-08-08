Smith County sheriff says ‘warrant scam’ calls threaten arrest unless victim pays money

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Smith County Sheriff’s Office says another “warrant scam” has been called to their attention.
The victim of the scan received a call Thursday at 3 p.m. during which the caller told the victim that he was an investigator with the sheriff’s office, and that she had to pay $1,500 for a missing jury duty or she’d be arrested.
“Once the caller found out that the victim had called her husband, he became angry and informed the victim that she had violated a “gag order”. Once the victim arrived at the Sheriff’s Office, the call was disconnected,” the sheriff’s office said.
The statement from the sheriff’s office said the victim received the call from a cloned number within the Sheriff’s Office that was actually the number to the warrant division. It is apparent that technology exists, by an app or otherwise, to allow a caller to show a fake number from his/her phone when a call is placed.
Additionally, these scammers are learning the names of actual investigators and/or deputies from the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, according to the sheriff’s office statement.
The sheriff’s office wants to remind Smith County residents that at no time will anyone from the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, or any law enforcement agency, ever call an individual and request cash or monetary payment for any criminal offense or warrant.
Also, they say no one should ever provide anyone with debit/credit card numbers or personal information such as Social Security numbers, birth dates or driver’s license numbers over the phone. The only time you should ever provide this information is if the call was initiated by you and it is to a known business or creditor.
If you receive a phone call such as this, simply hang up and call the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 566-6600 or the local law enforcement agency within your jurisdiction.
