Smith County ESD 2 gets new fire engines for volunteer fire departments

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Smith County Emergency Services District 2 has taken delivery of three new fire engines.
The engines will be placed in service at the Arp, Jackson Heights and Troup volunteer fire departments. The purchase of the engines was made as part of the capital improvement plan in place for the district, according to a press release.
This plan addresses the need to replace aging apparatus throughout the district. The Jackson Heights truck was further made possible with a grant from the Texas Forest Service.
The trucks replace engines that are over 20 years old. The new engines are equipped with modern firefighting technology, and up-to-date equipment. Firefighters will be completing training on the operation of the new engines on Saturday, August 10th.
The engines are expected to go into service after that training is complete.
Smith County ESD 2 was formed in 2007 by a public referendum. It is the primary funding source for eleven volunteer fire departments in Smith County. Those departments are Arp, Bullard, Chapel Hill, Dixie, Flint Gresham, Jackson Heights, Noonday, Red Springs, Troup, Winona and Whitehouse volunteer fire departments.
Click here for more information.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.