SFA football player’s teammates help reveal second child’s gender

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Team building exercises took on a whole new look Thursday, as players with Stephen F. Austin State University football team helped a teammate reveal the gender of his second child with a special Powerade bath.
The day started with business as usual, as the Lumberjacks worked through practice number six of the season. However, practice ended with a very special moment as teammates helped Josh Weeks, a graduate transfer into the program as a tight end, his wife, and two-year-old daughter reveal what their gender of their second child would be.
“You know, we have our first and she was a girl, so I was just expecting that... it would probably a girl again,” Weeks admitted after practice. “I did have a dream last night that the Powerade was pink, so it just came to pass.”
