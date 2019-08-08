Region 7 celebrates greatness in education during 2020 Teacher of the Year luncheon

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - More than 40 Elementary and secondary teachers were recognized Thursday at the Region 7 2020 Teacher of the Year Regional Awards Reception and Celebration in Kilgore.
Winners were chosen from individual districts from across East Texas from both elementary and secondary schools. While everyone was selected as a winner in their region on Thursday, only two can move on to the state level.
“We want to make sure and recognize all of our local winners, and encourage them to apply for the state competition," said Katie Chenoweth, asst. deputy executive director of Region 7. “You have to apply at the regional level; those regional winners can go on to the state level.”
Two names were chosen from the group of 40 to winner two special prizes at the luncheon: $5,000 cash or a 2019 Honda Accord. Kristina Wyman of Hallsville ISD was chosen as the elementary regional winner and Tammie Evans of Carthage ISD was chosen as the secondary regional winner.
Evans drove home the winner of the Honda Accord.
Chenoweth said all 40 educators can now apply to move on to another round of judging at TASA Headquarters in Austin, where judges will determine six Teacher of the Year finalists.
The Texas Teacher of the Year Awards Ceremony is held on Oct. 25 in Austin, where an elementary and secondary overall winner is chosen.
