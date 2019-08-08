Rangers take over investigation into officer-involved shooting, while neighbors tell what they saw

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The investigation continues at an East Texas apartment complex, after one man was killed in an officer-involved shooting.
Longview police confirmed that 18-year-old Detravian Allison died from his injuries.
Around 11 a.m. Wednesday, Longview police were called to the Longview Square apartments on Pine Tree Road in Longview. The massive police presence started with the report of a vehicle theft.
“Essentially officers were looking for a stolen vehicle. Located that vehicle here in the Longview Square Apartments,” said Longview Police Captain Ben Kemper.
But police had responded to another call earlier in the day: a report of trespassing regarding the same vehicle.
“We responded to a call for service earlier in the day, a trespass call involving this vehicle. Checked the plate, found it was stolen, officers began looking for it,” Kemper says.
But what happened is still confusing to those who saw it.
One witness says a man was seen fleeing from the vehicle as officers approached just before the shooting took place.
“I saw the police about to chase one man, then they stopped cause they saw the other guy in the car. Once he got out he dropped all the stuff in his lap and pulled his gun out pointed at them, and then they shot him, I heard four shots. I hear them say ‘put the gun down!’ He pulled out his gun first and they shot him,” the woman said.
Texas Rangers and the district attorney arrived at the scene.
“If the Rangers need arrest warrants or search warrants, I’m here to lend a hand,C if they need my assistance in any way,” said Gregg County District Attorney Tom Watson.
What led to guns being drawn is what the Rangers will work to find out.
The two officers involved in the shooting have not been identified. The Texas Rangers have taken over the investigation.
