East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Heat Advisories are likely for most of East Texas through this weekend and into early next week. We are looking for hot and dry conditions to persist here in East Texas through the early part of next week. The next chances for any rain look to be next Wednesday, and those chances are fairly small. High pressure will remain overhead through early next week. This will keep rain out of the forecast and temperatures ranging from 97-99 degrees. Heat Advisories will likely be in effect for this period as well as Temperature-Humidity Index Values remain from 105 to 110 degrees. Morning low temperatures should remain in the upper 70s. With the heat expected, please remain hydrated, please stay out of the direct sun if possible and if not, get into the shade or A/C as often as possible. The August Heat is here to stay for a while. Please take it seriously.