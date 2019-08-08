EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: A warm, muggy start with temperatures near 80 degrees this morning. The heat advisory continues through the afternoon. Mostly sunny today with high temperatures in the upper 90s, but feeling like the triple digits. Heat index values could rise to as high as 110 this afternoon. Those very sensitive to the heat should make indoor plans. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy heading into the weekend. Not much change to the forecast as temperatures continue to climb into the upper 90s and feel like the triple digits. Winds will be light out of the south and southwest right through early next week. By the middle of next week, a slight chance for rain returns to the forecast and will hopefully help cool down the temperatures for a brief period of time.