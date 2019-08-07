Marshall, Texas, prays for peace in wake of mass shootings

MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) — The tragic violence in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, lead the Marshall, Texas, community to pray for everyone involved.
Marshall Against Violence is hosted a vigil at the Marshall fire station at 601 S. Grove St.
Their goal was to send cards of support to victims and their families.
“We want people to have the chance to discuss what’s on their minds and how they feel,” Marshall Against Violence Founder Demetria McFarland says.
The group also shared concerns about ending gun violence with our political leaders.
