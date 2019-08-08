Fire department: Gladewater non-emergency lines will be down for system updates

GLADEWATER, TEXAS (KLTV) - Non-emergency lines will be down starting tomorrow in the City of Gladewater.
The fire department posted the notice to a social media site saying phone lines for the city, fire department and police department non-emergency phone lines will be down through Aug. 11 to allow for system updates. Online payment systems for city utilities and court fees will also be down.
Emergency calls to 911 will still work.
“We apologize for this inconvenience as me make improvements to the systems that serve our city,” the post reads.
