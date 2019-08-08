East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... No major changes expected over the next 5 days. As we head into the middle part of next week, Wednesday and Thursday, rain chances return to the forecast during the afternoon/evening hours and that should cool us off just a few degrees during the day. Heat Advisories will likely continue through the early part of next week as Heat Index Values reach 105 to 110 degrees during the heat of the day. Lows should remain in the upper 70s to near 80 and highs in the upper 90s to near 100 through Tuesday. Highs in the middle 90s are expected for Wednesday and Tuesday of next week. Stay cool out there, East Texas.