East Texas Ag News: This week’s hay numbers

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here are the latest numbers for hay producers.
the USDA weekly Texas hay report says hay trades were mostly steady to 5 dollars lower across the state compared to the last report.
But they did mention that the movement was moderate and hay trade is picking up due to growing concerns about the prolonging drought that’s taking effect.
Few areas across the state saw moisture so quality issues remain a concern.
