Dallas Cowboys’ Robert Quinn suspended from two games

(KLTV) -The NFL has suspended defensive end Robert Quinn. He failed the test April 2 for performance-enhancing drugs and that’s a violation of league policy, according to ESPN.
Quinn returned from Oxnard to Dallas for surgery Wednesday to a fractured left hand. The injury happened earlier this week, according to the Cowboys’ website.
The injury cast doubt on Quinn’s ability to return to the field immediately but the violation makes him ineligible to return prior to September 16.
The suspension does not prohibit his participation in practice or playing in preseason games, but he will miss the Cowboys’ game at Washington.
