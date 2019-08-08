Longview police confirm 2 dead after multi-vehicle wreck

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police have confirmed two people were killed in a wreck Tuesday afternoon. Officials say an adult and one child were killed.
The wreck happened at about 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of West Birdsong Street and West Loop 281.
When first responders arrived on scene, they found eight patients with seven requiring transport to the hospital.
Four of the patients sustained life threatening injuries. One of the patients had to be extricated from the vehicle with the use of heavy rescue tools before being transported.
