Longview police confirm 2 dead after multi-vehicle wreck

Longview police confirm 2 dead after multi-vehicle wreck
Birdsong and Loop 281 wreck
By KLTV Digital Media Staff | August 8, 2019 at 9:41 AM CDT - Updated August 8 at 9:58 AM

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police have confirmed two people were killed in a wreck Tuesday afternoon. Officials say an adult and one child were killed.

The wreck happened at about 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of West Birdsong Street and West Loop 281.

When first responders arrived on scene, they found eight patients with seven requiring transport to the hospital.

Four of the patients sustained life threatening injuries. One of the patients had to be extricated from the vehicle with the use of heavy rescue tools before being transported.

RELATED:

Multi-vehicle wreck at Birdsong, Loop 281 sends 7 to hospital, some with life-threatening injuries

Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.