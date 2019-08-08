City of Tyler website still down days after being compromised

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Tyler’s website continues to be down for repairs three days after it was compromised.
The city reported the online interruption on Monday morning and are referring to it as a “compromise.” They are investigating the situation along with the website contractor, City of Tyler IT Department, the Tyler Police Department and the United States Secret Service.
The City of Tyler reports “no payment platforms or government service sites hosting credit card and residents’ personal information were compromised.”
At this time, there is no estimated time on when the website will be back up. The city reports the site will remain offline until the investigation and maintenance are completed.
The City of Tyler has provided links to various different payment portals and for job opportunities on a note posted on the site.
