City of Marshall: Boil water notice in effect due to water main break

MARSHALL, TEXAS (KLTV) - A boil water notice is in effect for some customers in the City of Marshall due to a water main break.
The city reported an “undetermined” amount of customers have been affected by a water main break in the 1200 block of Sedberry Street. The public works department reported customers experienced little to no water pressure due to the break.
Crews from the public works department were able to repair the 10-inch water main break. Water was completely shut off while crews worked to repair the line. Service was restored after it was repaired.
Following the repair of the water main break, the department issued a boil water notice for those affected. Customers are asked to boil water used from consumption, cooking and ice-making.
The City of Marshall reported they will advise customer once the boil water notice is no longer in affect.
“If customers are unsure whether they should boil their water and have experienced little to no water pressure, play it safe and boil," the city stated in a Facebook post. “The boil water notice only applies to those affected by the water break in the aforementioned area.”
Customers with questions are asked to contact the City of Marshall’s Water Utilities number at 903-935-4487.
