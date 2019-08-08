Annual tax-free weekend starts Friday, ends at midnight Sunday

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - If you still need to buy school clothes, shoes and supplies, this weekend is the time to do it.
Texas’ annual tax-free weekend starts Friday, Aug. 9 and runs through midnight Sunday, Aug. 11. You can buy most clothing, footwear, school supplies and backpacks without having to pay any sales tax.
Purchases from an online or catalog seller doing business in Texas are also included.
“All tax free items do have to be under a $100 price point, so you could buy two $80 shoes and you’re going to get them tax free, but anything that’s individually over $100 would not be,” said Michelle Threadgill, store director for Academy Sports + Outdoors in Tyler.
The sales tax exemption applies only to qualifying items you buy during the sales tax holiday. Items you buy before or after the sales tax holiday do not qualify for exemption, and there is no tax refund available.
Click here for more information on which items qualify for the sales tax exemption.
