All Saints look to build off experience

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - You could say the All Saints Trojans learned on the job last season.
The team was loaded with youth but fell just short of victory. Inability to finish hurt them late in games.
Now, Coach Drew Starnes is counting on the experience his team got last season to have a breakout 2019 season. He’s hoping that the team’s speed will be an asset on the field.
“We have good speed at every position,” Starnes said, referring to the offensive line. "We have some great skilled guys at the receivers position, so we will spread it out a bit more than we have in the past."
Starnes highlighted Roland Poster and Cordell Radway, noting that they contribute to the team’s strong back field.
“Both of them are dynamic with a ball in their hands,” he said. “And we have some great receivers this year we have receivers like DJ White, that can stretch the defense vertically. We have great position receivers like Cody Brewer and Russell Wynn, and then we have explosive ... Nick Davis, kind of a hybrid running back and inside receiver, who will give defenses fits.”
