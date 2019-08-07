150 year old dresses on display at the Gregg County Historical Museum

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - There’s no doubt fashion and photography have changed in the past 150 years, but if you want to take a look at the early years, we have an exhibit for you.
We visit the Gregg County Historical Museum for a look at Fashion and Photography, 1860 to 1900.
As long as there have been women, you can bet there has been frilly, fashionable clothing. And Gregg County Historical Museum Director Lindsay Loy has the goods to help prove that theory with:
“Authentic female dresses, ladies wear. We borrowed them from some friends that had some pieces; we had some pieces in the museum to bring out. And then we also pulled out some of our photos from our archives. We brought out some Daguerreotypes and lithographs from some friends so you can come through and see how fashion changes from 1860 to 1900,” Loy said.
Shanna Duck loaned several dresses for the exhibit.
“She is a retired curator from Bossier City, Louisiana. She ran a museum there, and she collects lady’s textiles,” Loy stated.
And the oldest dress on display?
“We have a wedding dress from the late 1850s, early 1860s that Shanna loaned us,” Lindsay revealed.
Lindsay says it’s 170-year old silk which is very susceptible to damage, so no touching. And they wanted to make it interesting.
“We put together little vignettes, so you’ll come in and see a remake of a Victorian parlor where the wedding dress is,” Loy said.
From the formal to the sporting, there’s even a display featuring croquette.
“Actually I was wondering, is that croquettewear?” I asked Lindsay.
“Yes, that would be your summer, Saturday evening outing wear, I guess you’d call it, I don’t know. Croquette was big then,” Loy replied.
Unfortunately pretty much nothing is known about the original owners of most of the clothes. A gold dress was in a box in museum storage marked:
“Queen’s dress, so I don’t know if maybe this was a festival that was here a long time ago?” Loy wondered.
And the more than century-old photos show that all across the country fashion was the thing, even in small towns like say, Rushford Minnesota.
The exhibit runs through the end of August. Museum Director Lindsay Loy is asking that is anyone has information about the history of the clothing to please get in contact with the Gregg County Historical Museum.
