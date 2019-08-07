Wednesday’s Weather: Hot and humid with a slight chance for rain. High 97

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Good morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Today looks a lot like yesterday. We will see fair skies this morning and become partly cloudy by afternoon. There’s still a slight chance for a few isolated showers and thundershowers this afternoon but most of East Texas will stay dry. It will be very hot and humid this afternoon and a heat advisory has been issued for most of East Texas through tomorrow. Expect high temperatures to reach the upper 90s and with the humidity, it will feel like 105 to 110 degrees. Chances for rain are gone by tomorrow but the heat continues into the weekend. Expect temperatures to climb to near 100 degrees by early next week.