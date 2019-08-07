Wednesday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Afternoon, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: We have a heat advisory out for all of East Texas from now until Thursday at 7 PM. Temperatures will feel anywhere from 105-110 degrees. Be sure you are staying alert by drinking plenty of water and limiting time spent outside. Today and tomorrow temperatures will warm to about 97 degrees. Overnight lows will be in the upper 70s to low 80s. Friday and into the weekend we will be staying in the upper 90s with lots of sunshine and blue skies. Monday is looking to be the best day at possibly hitting 100 degrees for the first time. Tuesday will stay dry, sunny and warm with temperatures close to 100 degrees.