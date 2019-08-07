Volunteers needed as cleanup continues at Caddo Mounds State Historic Site

Volunteers needed as cleanup continues at Caddo Mounds State Historic Site
By Jeff Wright | August 7, 2019 at 10:19 AM CDT - Updated August 7 at 10:44 AM

ALTO, Texas (KTRE) - As the cleanup continues at the Caddo Mount State Historic Site, which was significantly damaged by a tornado in April, organizers are once again asking for volunteers to help keep the progress moving forward.

Caddo Mounds State Historic Site created an event on Facebook, asking for volunteers to take part in a Volunteer Day on Saturday, August 10, by aiding in the process of clearing debris from fields and working in Snake Woman’s Garden, which features herbs and vegetables grown historically by the Caddo.

Caddo Mounds officials have said they hope to be able to maintain the grounds while rebuilding gets underway.

The event is one of many such organized efforts to help the site recover after it took a direct hit from one of two tornadoes that tore through the city of Alto on April 13.

Caddo Mounds State Historic Site took a direct hit from one of two tornadoes that tore through the area back in April. (Source: SFA Athletics Facebook page)

Organizers will provide sandwiches, chips, and drinks to volunteers. They also recommend wearing boots and long pants if you plan to walk the field.

If you’d like to volunteer, you’re asked to please call the site at (936) 858-3218 or 9936) 858-2359. For more information about the effort, you can visit the Caddo Mounds State Historic Site’s Facebook page.

