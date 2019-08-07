UT-Tyler Health Science Center receives $1.9M grant for lung research

The nearly $2-million grant project is derivative of a much smaller grant from three years ago, which totaled approximately $10,000. “That $10,000 birthed a collaboration between my lab and Dr. Ikebe’s lab,” commented Dr. Torry Tucker. “We have two completely different flavors of science, but with that grant we started working together and were able to identify a novel molecule that had not been investigated in any type of lung fibrosis. We made substantial progress within that first year, so we applied again and received another $10,000 for the second year. With the studies conducted for the past three years, we ended up writing a grant that was very well received by the NIH.”