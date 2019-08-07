Smith County Sheriff’s Office: Man arrested for threatening insurance office

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Smith County man was arrested after the sheriff’s office said he threatened a local insurance office.
According to a press release, on August 7, the Smith County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an individual who allegedly made numerous threatening telephone calls to a local insurance office as well as that insurance company’s call center.
A patrol deputy initially responded to the location to assess the complaint. A short time later the criminal investigation division was contacted and an investigator responded to the location.
The press release said Smith County Sheriff’s Deputies listened to several of the telephone calls and identified the telephone number from where the telephone calls originated. The disgruntled customer of the insurance company identified as having placed the threatening telephone calls was identified as 62-year old Gregory Keith McCleskey.
McCleskey stated he had an AK-47 and the insurance company needed to pay his claim at the same time making threats to the local insurance company owner.
The release said the Smith County Sheriff’s Office takes terroristic threats seriously. An arrest affidavit was presented to 7th State District Judge Kerry Russell who issued an arrest warrant charging McCleskey with the 3rd degree felony offense of terroristic threat – placing the public in fear of serious bodily injury.
Judge Russell recommended a bond in the amount of $100,000. Shortly before 5:00 p.m. today McCleskey was arrested after initially refusing to leave his residence. Several members of the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, Troup Police Department, Precinct 3 Constables Office and the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force were in close proximity and made the arrest once McCleskey was outside his residence.
McCleskey remains in the Smith County Jail at this time under a $100,000 bond.
