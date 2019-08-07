Sheriff’s office: ‘Joy-riding’ juveniles lead deputies on pursuit in grandmother’s car

HARRISON COUNTY, TEXAS (KLTV) - Two juveniles allegedly took a stolen vehicle on a joy ride early Wednesday morning and led deputies on a pursuit, the sheriff’s office said.
According to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was stopped at a red light at the intersection of Franklin and East Grand at about 2:30 a.m. when they observed a car driving eastbound on East Grand without any headlines. When the deputy attempted to stop the car, the driver allegedly accelerated in an effort to evade the deputy.
During the pursuit, the driver of the car allegedly ran two red-light intersections and drove the wrong way on a one-way street. According to the sheriff’s office, the car traveled at speeds over 70 mph throughout the pursuit.
The pursuit eventually ended after the car crashed at Sanford and University, according to the sheriff’s office.
The sheriff’s office reported it was discovered afterwards the two occupants of the vehicle were juveniles.
It is reported the male driver originally gave deputies a name and date of birth that indicate he was nine years old. According to the sheriff’s office, he was then taken to an address he said was his residence and released to a woman who claimed to be his mother.
According to the sheriff’s office, deputies later discovered the name and the date of birth the driver had given them were false. A Marshall police officer reportedly knew the driver by his true name and revealed he had been involved in another incident a few weeks prior.
When deputies returned to the residence they had dropped off the driver, both he and the woman who stated to be his mother were gone.
The female passenger of the vehicle told deputies she was 14 years old and was released to her grandmother after being transported to the hospital, according to the sheriff’s office. The sheriff’s office reported the grandmother told deputies the stolen vehicle was hers and that she didn’t know who the driver was.
According to the sheriff’s office, the female passenger had told the other juvenile to take the vehicle and take it for a ride.
The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, a juvenile pick-up order will be issued for both the passenger and the driver of the car for criminal charges.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.