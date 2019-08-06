East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Heat Advisories will go in effect on Wednesday and continue through at least Thursday evening for most of East Texas. Heat Index Values likely from 105 to 110 during the heat of the day. A few scattered showers and/or thundershowers will remain in the forecast during the afternoon/evening hours through Wednesday. Beyond that, the rain chances diminish and the temperatures rise. Why? Well, high pressure in the upper levels of the atmosphere will settle over the State of Texas keeping rain chances out and allowing temperatures to rise. Temperature-Humidity Index Values during the afternoon should be in the triple digits for the next week, if not longer. This pattern is likely to continue through the next 7-14 days. We will continue to update you on this in the foreseeable future. Lows should be in the middle to upper 70s and highs will range from 97 to 99 degrees with some reaching the 100-degree mark during this time. Please take this heat seriously. In 2018, Heat-Related deaths topped the list of Weather-Related deaths in the U.S. HYDRATE and stay out of the sun as much as possible.