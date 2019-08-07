Man sentenced to 19 years for burglarizing Harrison County home

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A man who burglarized a home near Hallsville in 2017 learned his fate Wednesday.
According to a press release, Tristin Miguel Smith was found guilty and sentenced to 19 years for burglary of a habitation in the 71st District Court of Harrison County.
The press release said Smith was accused of entering a residence on Sam Hall Road, near Hallsville, where he stole multiple televisions, guns, ammunition, a computer, and autographed sports memorabilia on April 24, 2017.
The release said Harrison County Sheriff’s Office Captain Floyd Duncan was the lead investigator in the case. The case sat idle for months while investigators waited for genetic lab testing of items of evidence left at the scene.
On November 30, 2017, Smith was arrested by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office when they received information from genetic testing that had identified Smith as a suspect. Ultimately, a sample of Smith’s DNA was collected and confirmed to match that of the physical evidence.
The release said Smith was initially tried on March 7, 2019. That case ended in a mistrial after jurors became deadlocked.
Harrison County District Attorney Reid McCain and Assistant District Attorney Tim Cariker represented the state.
District Attorney Reid McCain said “I am pleased by the tenacious work of the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office and with the verdict. It was very satisfying to get justice for the victims in this case. The jurors in this case listened tentatively and their attention was much appreciated. They sent a strong message today with their verdict”.
