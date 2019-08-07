Gregg County Fair set Sept. 6-14 in Longview

GREGG COUNTY, TEXAS (KLTV) - The Gregg County Fair is less than a month away and organizers are reminding residents about the many attractions slated.
In its 70th year, the fair runs from Sept. 6-14 and will be held at the Longview Fairground and Exhibit Building. Food, clothing, jewelry, novelty, and homemade good vendors, among others, will attend the event.
A petting zoo, eating contest and carnival are also planned.
General admission is $6 and children young than 3 attend free. Military members and family also may attend free.
See the fair and exposition show schedule below:
- Friday September 6th: 6:00 P.M. to 12:00 A.M.
- Saturday September 7th: 4:00 P.M. to 12:00 A.M.
- Sunday September 8th: 4:00 P.M. to 10:00 P.M.
- Monday September 9th: 6:00 P.M. to 10:00 P.M.
- Tuesday September 10th: 6:00 P.M. to 10:00 P.M.
- Wednesday September 11th: 6:00 P.M. to 10:00 P.M.
- Thursday September 12th: 6:00 P.M. to 11:00 P.M.
- Friday September 13th: 6:00 P.M. to 12:00 A.M.
- Saturday September 14th: 4:00 P.M. to 12:00 A.M
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.