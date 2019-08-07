Former John Tyler student returns to campus new Social Studies teacher

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - For at least one teacher attending New Teacher Orientation for Tyler Independent School District, the campus he’ll be teaching at is already a familiar place.
Sheldon McGowan graduated from John Tyler High School. He was a part of the new group of teachers who attended orientation Wednesday at Tyler ISD’s Career and Technology Center.
Every new teacher at Tyler ISD is given several days to discuss policy and expectations for the upcoming school year. As one of those teachers, McGowan said he would extend that discussion on to his students, considering they will all be learning the process together throughout the year.
“Don’t be afraid to ask questions; as a first-year teacher, we don’t know everything. Some of out veteran teachers don’t know everything,” McGowan explained. “So, it’s okay to ask questions and it’s okay to make mistakes. Don’t be afraid. Just go in there with confidence and do the best you can because that’s all you can do.”
